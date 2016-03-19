Writing in real life

One of the misconceptions people have about writers is that we loll around all day in our pajamas while brilliant prose magically pours forth from our fingers, usually minutes before deadline. We don’t work, therefore we’re always available for lunch, errands or babysitting. We can do whatever we want, whenever we want, and we make gads of money doing it.

OK, yes, sometimes I work in my pajamas, but most of the time I get dressed. (Yoga pants and sweat shirts count as getting dressed, right?) And yes, I am free during the day to run errands and have lunch with friends, and I used to babysit (we all know how that story ends). I also grocery shop and cook and do laundry and pay bills and answer the phone and let in repairmen. And I would clean, if I was the kind of woman who cleaned.

In between real life, I write.

I’m not complaining. This life is a gift, primarily because I’m not cut out to spend eight hours a day with other humans. I used to have a corporate job in marketing, but after close to two decades working for myself it’s clear that I should only be allowed to interact with other people in small doses, and only when a paycheck isn’t on the line.

I had a part-time office job a few years ago. I was told I talked too much to the clients, even though the main part of the job was talking to the clients. Turns out I was also supposed to do paperwork. Well, I can do paperwork or I can talk to clients, but I can’t do both and especially not at the same time. Apparently, that was a job requirement.

So writing at home is perfect for me. No humans to annoy me, so I should be able to get a lot done, right? Just me and the dogs and the cat. It’s definitely cozy to have my furry four-legged companions curled up in slumber while my fingers speed across the keyboard, a pot of hot tea steaming on my desk, snow falling softly on the roof while bright red cardinals visit the bird feeders just outside the window.

I should really write fiction.

The truth is that my dogs, while lovely companions, are two of the squirreliest canines ever to walk the earth. They don’t get along (that’s a whole book in itself), so they’re always separated by gates. If I’m in a room with one dog, the other dog barks. If I switch rooms, they switch barking. The only time they get along is when the fire trucks go by; then they join together in a serenade that rivals the wild wolves of Yosemite.

There’s a lot of barking going on over here.

Some writers work while listening to music. I need quiet. When I’m in a creative zone, it’s almost as if the wind is speaking to me and I’m hurrying to get the words down before they disappear forever. I need complete silence to do that.

It’s not only the barking dogs that distract me. There’s also a nifty little invention called Netflix. Couple that streaming gem with my talent for rationalizing anything I want to do as research, and let’s just say I do a lot of research during the day.

But maybe the hardest misconception to overcome is that writing is easy. It’s not. It’s hard work. It’s a lot of sitting on your behind, spending hour after hour after hour typing words that you hope turn into sentences which, if the wind is blowing from the north and Venus is aligned with Mars, turn into paragraphs that tell a story. Hopefully you make enough money doing that every month to pay for your Netflix subscription.

Even if you’re not typing, you’re writing in your head, because you’re always on a deadline. And writer’s block is a real fear. Of course, if you get stuck for an idea, you can always take a barking dog for a walk in the softly falling snow and come home to a freshly brewed pot of tea, while the rest of the world goes to work.

— Joanne Brokaw

Humor columnist and award-winning freelance writer Joanne Brokaw spends her days dreaming of things she’d like to do but probably never will— like swimming with dolphins, cleaning the attic and someday overcoming the trauma of elementary school picture day. She lives with two dogs, a cat, six chickens and one very patient husband. Learn more at www.joannebrokaw.com.