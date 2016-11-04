The Perfect Gift

Ah, Christmas, that wonderful time of year when brightly wrapped gifts under the twinkling tree contain treasures untold—like a reindeer sweater with a light-up nose or a gift certificate to a store whose clothes you haven’t fit into since junior high.

“I saw this and immediately thought of you,” the gift-giver beams, while you’re wondering what it was you’ve said or done to make them think membership in the Vegetable-of-the-Month Club would be high on your holiday wish list.

I’ve tried to make gift giving easier on my family by offering specific ideas. One year, for example, I told my husband that I really wanted a gift certificate to the office supply store.

“I’m not giving you that,” he said. I explained that it was a perfect present considering my office supply addiction, but he wasn’t going for it. “It’s too impersonal.”

I got it. He wanted to actually pick out presents for me instead of just handing me money and letting me buy what I wanted. “OK, then, why don’t you get me a plastic file crate, and fill it with stuff. I could use some manila folders, paper clips and staples, and I really need a new highlighter, and some toner for my printer…”

“I’m not giving you office supplies for Christmas,” he said, and that was his final answer.

Fortunately, he passed my gift certificate request along to his brother. In January, when I was out of both printer toner and money, I was thankful someone had listened to me.

Thankfully, a good thing about my mother is that she really wants to give gifts you’ll like. If you give her an idea, she’ll make your wish come true in a way that also feeds her own addiction to discount, dollar and surplus stores. Last year, I told her I really wanted family pictures.

My mother has suitcases and boxes under her bed filled with photos of my sister and me as kids, and of family and events long forgotten. Whenever she pulls them out we spend hours immersed in family stories, photo by photo by photo. As the family genealogist, these memories are priceless to me.

She considered my request and then responded, “That’s all? Old pictures? Nothing else?”

I could sense her disappointment. That idea wouldn’t leave much room for creativity on her next shopping spree at the stuff-mart.

“Yes,” I assured her. “I want pictures.”

She shrugged her shoulders and said, “OK. If that’s what really you want.”

On Christmas Eve, she handed me two wooden boxes decorated with snowmen (proving that the discount store has something for even the most difficult person on your gift list). The boxes were filled with family photos.

“Awesome!” I said, pulling out picture after picture and passing them around the room. “Look at this. When I was 7 or 8, I dressed up like Carol Burnett for Halloween. Look at how young Grandpa looks in this picture. Wow, is this you, Mom?”

There were photos of aunts and uncles, my grandparents and other relatives whose faces mirrored our own. “Look at the family resemblance!” we cried. There were weddings and parties and candid snapshots and formal portraits. The annual school pictures of me and my sister, chronicling our descent from kindergarten adorable to junior high nerd, made us giggle, and we teased each other (“You look exactly the same!”) while my mother repeatedly assured us that we were both beautiful.

We were still laughing as I put the lid on the last box. “Thanks, Mom,” I said. “This was the perfect gift.”

And I meant it.

I suppose that it’s probably time to make a wish list for this Christmas, but there isn’t really anything I need. I already have more stuff than I know what to do with and I’m actually all set for office supplies.

Besides, Christmas is about more than what Santa leaves under the fir tree. It’s remembering the perfect gift that arrived more than 2,000 years ago, wrapped in swaddling clothes and tucked into a manger under a starry Bethlehem sky.

Thirty-three years later, it was given again, wrapped this time in a crown of thorns and nailed on a wooden cross at Calvary.

When it comes to presents, everything else pretty much pales in comparison.

— by Joanne Brokaw

Humor columnist and award-winning freelance writer Joanne Brokaw spends her days dreaming of things she’d like to do but probably never will— like swimming with dolphins, cleaning the attic and someday overcoming the trauma of elementary school picture day. She lives with two dogs, a cat, six chickens and one very patient husband. Learn more at www.joannebrokaw.com.