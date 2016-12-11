Gifting outside the box

There are many local and international faith-based charities that provide non-traditional gift giving opportunities worthy of our generosity. Here are several unique ways we can reach out to the needy in the Twin Cities and around the world.

Meals for the homeless

Your financial gift can provide food and housing for the homeless in the Twin Cities through the Union Gospel Mission. Just $39.20 will provide a meal for 20.

www.ugmtc.com

Goat and 2 chickens

A gift of a pair of chickens and a goat will provide a steady supply of eggs, milk, and meat to feed children and help families in Africa. It’s a gift that keeps on giving. $100.

www.worldvision.org

Ecological latrine

An ecological latrine from Plant with Purpose offers the gift of health by reducing water pollution and the possibility of water-related illness in third-world countries. This composting latrine takes what would otherwise be waste and transforms it into a valuable source of fertilizer for farms. $300.

www.plantwithpurpose.org

Jesus Wells

Often located near a church or Bible college, Gospel for Asia’s Jesus Wells are constructed by local builders and can save an entire village from waterborne illness in India. They also provide opportunities for missionaries to share the love of Jesus with villagers seeking clean water. $1,400.

www.mygfa.org

Freedom from sex industry

Poverty leaves people with little choice and many are either forced into the sex trade or enter into it thinking it’s their only alternative. WorldHelp provides holistic rehabilitation and spiritual care through trauma counseling, education and vocational opportunities, jobs, and a safe environment saturated with the love of Christ. You can help sponsor this care through a donation of $120. A gift of $1,200 would provide a month of care and rehabilitation.

www.worldhelp.net

Providing the Lobi people in Africa with the Old Testament

The Lobi people are still waiting for the Bible to be translated into their language, Lobiri. The translation team is working on the Old Testament. The Old Testament helps people understand the cultural context and history of the Bible that leads up to the life-changing message of the New Testament — the redemption of mankind through Jesus Christ. $75.

www.wycliffe.org

Helping babies and moms survive

You can provide protection in the form of medical care, education and nutritional support. A gift provides trained survival specialists to visit the homes of mothers and babies, immunizations, prenatal and medical care along with emotional and spiritual support. $48 for one month.

www.compassion.com

Household water filters

Simple to use and maintain, household filters remove harmful pollutants and bacteria like E. coli through a natural process requiring no electricity or chemicals and can make contaminated water safe to drink for years to come. $100.

www.samaritanspurse.org

Rainwater collection tank

A rainwater collection tank harvests natural rainwater and directs it into a storage system where it can later be used for drinking, cooking, doing laundry, bathing and irrigating crops. Water tanks like these, built of sturdy cement, give families peace of mind about where they can access water. $500.

www.samaritanspurse.org

Refugee relief

Provide aid to Iraqi and Syrian refugees. Your gift of $20 is enough to provide food and medicine for one refugee child for one month.

www.worldhelp.net