Masey McLain knew God intended her to play the true-to-life movie character Rachel Joy Scott, ... Read More »
Living faith
-
Leading actress in Columbine movie says role helped her grasp God’s love
-
Advent, sacred time, and worldview
-
Olivia’s hope | Parents reflect on loss of young daughter to brain cancer
-
Breaking the chains of addiction to porn
-
New poverty-tracking tool provides better information about needs of the poor
Inspired living
-
Silent nights
-
The gospel of right choices
Faith — In plain sight
-
Winter incident provokes warm memories
-
Setting a bigger table
Music
-
Music Notes | Audio Adrenaline single to hit the big screen
-
Music notes | Audrey Assad shares her inheritance
-
Music notes | Delirious over remastered album
-
Music notes | MercyMe’s second holiday album debuts at No. 1
-
Music notes | Bethel artist enters Brave New World
Culture... Entertainment, Justice, Sports
Positive parenting
-
4 countercultural ways to keep Christ the focus of Christmas
-
‘Dad, what is abortion?’
-
3 ways to teach your kids about death and the cross
-
6 secrets to ‘eating out’ with children
Finances
-
Practically speaking—The sandwich generation